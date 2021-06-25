Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Shell buys BP's stake in North Sea field, scrapping previous deal

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgQNd_0afKKjwr00
A Shell logo is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station In Warsaw, Poland June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Friday it had agreed to acquire BP's (BP.L) 27.5% stake in the Shearwater North Sea gas field, raising its stake in the field to 55.5%.

Shell, which operates the Shearwater hub, exercised its right of first refusal to the stake after BP agreed last month to sell its stake to Tailwind, a private oil producer backed by commodity trader Mercuria. read more

"This is part of a multi-year strategy, following a number of earlier growth projects, to strengthen Shearwater’s role as an important gas hub for UK energy supply," a Shell spokesperson said.

"The move reflects Shell's strategy of focusing our upstream activities on fewer, existing positions to generate material returns for shareholders and to fund the growth of our new low-carbon portfolio."

BP did not respond to a request for comment.

(Fixes headline to add dropped word "in")

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#North Sea#Royal Dutch Shell#Bp#Tailwind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Eni to buy Italian wind portfolio from Glennmont in green drive

MILAN – Eni ENI.MI has agreed to buy one of the largest onshore wind portfolios in Italy from fund manager Glennmont Partners as part of plans to expand its green energy business. The Italian energy group will buy a 315 megawatt portfolio comprising 13 plants, taking its overall wind capacity...
Businessmining.com

Gupta agrees refinancing deal with Glencore on aluminum unit

Embattled tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance has agreed a deal with Glencore Plc to refinance the group’s aluminum unit. Glencore will provide a loan to acquire most of the outstanding debt of the Dunkirk smelter and the Duffel factory, repayable over six years, according to an internal GFG memo seen by Bloomberg. The trading house will also assist with hedging and marketing aluminum products from the unit, and Glencore, together with Trafigura Group, will supply the raw material requirements of the two plants.
Savannah, GAthestylus.org

Rio Tinto, Schneider Electric Signal MoU Aimed At Decarbonization

This morning in metals news: Rio Tinto and Schneider Electric have signed a memorandum of understanding to “develop a circular and sustainable market ecosystem for each companies and their customers”; meanwhile, site [https://tainem.site/index.php?title=Inside_The_Framework_Of_This_Initiative] Norilsk Nickel announced it has begun production of carbon-impartial nickel; and, lastly, the city of Savannah, Georgia, is making an attempt an aluminum cup pilot program.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sweden's Vitrolife to buy Igenomix in EUR 1.25 billion deal

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Vitrolife said on Thursday it would buy reproductive genetic testing services provider Igenomix S.L. in a deal worth 1.25 billion euros ($1.48 billion) on a cash and debt free basis. The deal with private equity group EQT and other shareholders would be financed...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Shell to reduce refinery portfolio by more than half

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell plans to reduce its refining and chemicals portfolio by more than half, it said in July 2020 without giving a precise timeframe. The move is part of the Anglo-Dutch company’s plan to shrink its oil and gas business and expand its renewables and power division to reduce greenhouse gas emissions sharply by 2050.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Saudi Aramco

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Crude Oil and Natural Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Aramco to Sell More Assets in $Multibillion Push

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, is planning to raise tens of billions of dollars by selling more stakes in its businesses. The Saudi Arabian state-controlled firm created a new team to review its assets last year, soon after the coronavirus pandemic triggered a plunge in energy prices and strained its balance sheet. Aramco raised $12.4 billion by selling leasing rights over oil pipelines to a U.S.-led group of investors in April.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Philip Morris to buy UK's Vectura for $1.44 billion

July 9 (Reuters) - Cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc said on Friday it will buy Vectura Group in a deal valuing the British pharmaceutical company at 1.05 billion pounds ($1.44 billion). Shareholders of Vectura, which focuses on inhaled medicines, will get 150 pence per share in cash, U.S.-based Philip...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Shell (RDS.A) Aims to Boost Returns on Stronger Outlook

RDS.A - Free Report) will distribute 20-30% of cash flow from operations to shareholders starting from the second quarter, it said in an update on Wednesday. The company credited “strong operational and financial delivery, combined with an improved macro-economic outlook” for the higher payouts. After suffering heavy losses in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy