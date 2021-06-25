Agree. I think, esp. with Roy retiring and K about to retire ...

[In reply to "Not hindsight at all. What advantage did Coombs have?" by Brutus, posted at 04:48:52 07/10/21]. OSU would have had Larry Johnson, Greg Mattison, Al Washington Jr., Marcus Freeman and Matt Barnes as defensive coaches. The first 4 coaches listed all have experience coaching the front 7. Only Barnes had experience coaching the secondary. At the same time, the 2020 OSU Defense was not up to OSU standards, the secondary mostly. Would Freeman been an improvement over Coombs? Hard to say with only Barnes coaching the back end. I can see Coombs turning it around this coming season. The defense has great talent and a lot of upperclassmen returning. There is no denying Coombs is a great recruiter. Signing Singletary, Brooks, Brown, Branch, Nwankpa, Turner and Stokes in 2022 would match the 2017 secondary class of Okudah, Wade, Sheffield, Williamson and Riep for sheer talent.