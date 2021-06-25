Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Agree. I think, esp. with Roy retiring and K about to retire ...

By Haney Joined:
sportswar.com
 15 days ago

.. UVa will almost be automatically in the top 4 in the preseason poll for the foreseeable future. I.e., 4 will be the floor, and we'll be higher depending on the talent.

virginia.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esp#Uva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBARealGM

Johnny Juzang Withdraws From Draft, Returns To UCLA

Johnny Juzang is withdrawing from the 2021 NBA Draft to return to UCLA. "Going through the draft process has been an amazing experience. I was blessed to connect with great people, learn and grow, and get a feel for life at the next level. I want to thank everybody who has helped me in this process including my family, trainers, school, and especially my dad who helped for countless hours!" Juzang posted to Twitter. "Westwood, I can't wait to go to war! We've got a team full of warriors and there's nobody I'd rather fight beside. With Coach Cronin and our staff, I'm very excited for this season. Let's do something special!"
College Sportsinsidepacksports.com

Coach's Evaluation: 2022 RB Bennett Galloway

NC State’s most recent commitment came from Chapin (SC) RB Bennett Galloway‍. Galloway went from a virtual unknown to the top of the Wolfpack’s 2022 recruiting wishlist over the course of a few hours. During that time he wowed the State coaches with impressive measurables and natural running back skills which ultimately led to Galloway landing a Pack offer shortly after his workout at camp.
Basketballsportswar.com

Roy is a system coach, like Bennett

May as well ask why Bennett lets himself get abused by small teams again and again and again when all he needs to do is add some driving wings that can draw fouls to his lineup. [Post edited by Toolie92 at 07/10/2021 1:21PM]
NFLtheozone.net

Coombs advantage was that he coaches the secondary. There was one opening after Hafley left. If OSU had hired Freeman,

[In reply to "Not hindsight at all. What advantage did Coombs have?" by Brutus, posted at 04:48:52 07/10/21]. OSU would have had Larry Johnson, Greg Mattison, Al Washington Jr., Marcus Freeman and Matt Barnes as defensive coaches. The first 4 coaches listed all have experience coaching the front 7. Only Barnes had experience coaching the secondary. At the same time, the 2020 OSU Defense was not up to OSU standards, the secondary mostly. Would Freeman been an improvement over Coombs? Hard to say with only Barnes coaching the back end. I can see Coombs turning it around this coming season. The defense has great talent and a lot of upperclassmen returning. There is no denying Coombs is a great recruiter. Signing Singletary, Brooks, Brown, Branch, Nwankpa, Turner and Stokes in 2022 would match the 2017 secondary class of Okudah, Wade, Sheffield, Williamson and Riep for sheer talent.
Golfsportswar.com

If your short, you better take up golf...

Isn't there a 6'10" lineman on the football team, and a 6'10" pitcher on... -- D.C.Scott 07/10/2021 12:05PM. Not 6'10", but Horton played high school ball with Beekman. ** -- Kris. Note: you can be 6-10 or 6-7 but a lousy basketball player! ** -- UV Won 07/10/2021 12:41PM. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy