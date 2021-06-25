Cancel
Another conference tournament comes to Vegas

The Big West had to move their conference tournament from California to here in 2021 because COVID restrictions in CA would not allow them to play. They liked it here so much they just inked a multi-year deal to continue here. They will play in the new Silver Knights hockey arena that holds about 6000 which fits their fan base better than the larger arenas that have been sparsely filled. (The PAC 10 tourney could not draw flies in LA until it moved here.) Now every Div 1 conference west of the Rockies plays their tourney in Vegas except the Big Sky.

