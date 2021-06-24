Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

I wonder if Rick Carlisle would consider adding Ralph to his staff, or

By Hburg44 Joined:
sportswar.com
 19 days ago

If Ralph is still interested in coaching in the NBA. I know he had a big impact on Marcin Gortat while he was in Phoenix, he mentioned Ralph many times while with the Wizards. Does anyone know if they still talk? My dad still sees Ralph often back home, not sure what he’s up to.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Marcin Gortat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAYardbarker

No one wants to play with Luka Doncic, Mavericks?

The prevailing wisdom over the past year has been that the Dallas Mavericks are a single piece away from being a legitimate championship contender. With Luka Doncic and one other star, most feel like Dallas would be unstoppable. Finding that second star, however, might not be as easy as anticipated.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to scouting report on son Bronny

Long before he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James was widely considered the perfect prospect coming out of high school. The kid from Akron, Ohio was a 6’8″ forward who had an NBA-ready body while possessing high-level hoops skills and basketball IQ as a teenager. While the Lakers star’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shannon Sharpe’s Kobe Claim

Former NFL star and current analyst Shannon Sharpe did everything his could this weekend to anger the NBA community. Sharpe suggested that Kobe Bryant isn’t a top-five all-time player in NBA history. Why? Well, the former Los Angeles Lakers star doesn’t have enough MVP awards for Sharpe. “In the history...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Scott Foster Has 'Won' His Last 12 Playoff Games Against Chris Paul

Chris Paul faced his nemesis on Sunday night, losing to him once again. The Phoenix Suns had to go against Giannis Antetokounmpo, a rejuvenated Khris Middleton, and CP3's biggest enemy, Scott Foster. It's been over a month since they last saw each other, but the result is always the same....
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Luka Doncic Reacts To Orlando Magic Coaching Hire

Jamahl Mosley appears to be on the cusp of becoming the next head coach of the Orlando Magic after reports indicate that both sides are nearing a deal. Among those excited to see the Dallas Mavericks assistant get his first opportunity to lead a team is burgeoning superstar Luka Doncic.
NBA1075thefan.com

A MONSTER Day on The Dan Dakich Show with Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle

You know how it goes on The Dan Dakich Show. We had another monster on Friday. And it sure didn’t disappoint. Just as J. Michael from the IndyStar reported that Lloyd Pierce will be joining the Indiana Pacers as Rick Carlisle’s top assistant, and Butler Bulldog great Ronald Nored will also be on the staff next season, we had to cover it all with Big Rick.
NBANBA

Rick Carlisle brings optimistic vision back to Pacers' bench

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rick Carlisle chose the Indiana Pacers for many reasons. He enjoyed his first two stints in Indianapolis, already had strong relationships with team owner Herb Simon and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and thought the roster was a good fit for his coaching style. The Pacers...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Pacers hiring Lloyd Pierce as Rick Carlisle's lead assistant

Eric Nehm: FINAL: Bucks 123, Hawks 112 – Lopez 33pts/7reb – Middleton 26pts/13reb/8ast – Holiday 25pts/6reb/13ast – Portis 22pts/8reb/3ast The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from the NBA Finals. Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday. 5 hours ago – via Twitter eric_nehm. Dallas an option for Mike Conley?. John...

Comments / 0

Community Policy