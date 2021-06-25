I'll be a bit surprised if we're not projected as top 5

What these kids need to understand is that that 3 or 4 million dollar signing bonus is about 800,000 by the time they pay everything including agents, personal trainers, travel, a place to live when you get wherever you go among many other expenses. That draft signing bonus isn't life changing money when you realize your expenses and the lack of money made coming up in the minors. We'll see though bc 99.99999% of people only see that big dollar amount and nothing else. I'm sure Dabo and Monte are schooling him on the chances of either him or Taylor actually ever playing a game in the Majors and an education is something you'll always be able to fall back on. Let's keep in mind that both these guys are on full football rides as well and with NIL maybe you can offset that huge signing bonus mindframe.