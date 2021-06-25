Cancel
I'll be a bit surprised if we're not projected as top 5

The preseason voters trust Tony an awful lot, and we might have brought in the best transfers out of anyone in the conference. I expect a split with the Hokies, who will be pretty good too. [Post edited by HooShotYa at 06/25/2021 12:17PM]

Re: Justin Ross. When will we get the final “Go/No Go?” I though. Re: Justin Ross. When will we get the final “Go/No Go?” I though. given permission to speak. Saban and some other coaches play games with info on player injury situations, but that has never been Dabo's MO. I always found that shady, if not downright unethical. Anything to gain a competitive advantage, right? Wrong.
Joe Brown is a steal. Bronco & 2J found a under-the-radar gem. Here's why -- SW_CTHoo 06/30/2021 8:13PM. I’ll check him out in person this fall. Lone Peak is 10 min. from my house ** -- Houston Hoo 07/01/2021 10:30AM. Great, take a pic if you can. Won't talk about...
What these kids need to understand is that that 3 or 4 million dollar signing bonus is about 800,000 by the time they pay everything including agents, personal trainers, travel, a place to live when you get wherever you go among many other expenses. That draft signing bonus isn't life changing money when you realize your expenses and the lack of money made coming up in the minors. We'll see though bc 99.99999% of people only see that big dollar amount and nothing else. I'm sure Dabo and Monte are schooling him on the chances of either him or Taylor actually ever playing a game in the Majors and an education is something you'll always be able to fall back on. Let's keep in mind that both these guys are on full football rides as well and with NIL maybe you can offset that huge signing bonus mindframe.
Since a shootout is basically a coin flip. I am sure I am not the first person to suggest this. Here's the idea: teams would alternate taking corner kicks or alternate attacks on the goal with three offenders and three defenders. Each play could either last a given period of time, like a minute, or last until the ball is cleared out of the penalty box. This would be very exciting and have less of a luck element than penalties. This is a bit like how college football decides tie games (alternating possessions starting at the 25-yard line), which I find to be very exciting and a great way to decide the game (better than the NFL's scheme).
There was a commercial for VT football. At the end of the commercial, it stated, “Home of the Hokies”. How do they rate to get their own commercial? I have seen this on the ACC Network as well. I finally have found a commercial that I dislike more that the...

