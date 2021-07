A year ago, Fort Bend (Texas) Marshall four-star wide receiver Chris Marshall was not a football recruit. In fact, he had not even played the sport. A former basketball prospect, the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder suited up on the gridiron for the first time as a junior. He did so at the urging of good friend Devon Achane, now a running back at Texas A&M, after the two had played a game of pickup football.