New York City, NY

US, European Stocks Gather Strength Before Weekend

By AFP News
 15 days ago
Most European and US stock markets were stronger Friday as investors weighed inflationary concerns against an agreement on a major US infrastructure plan, dealers said. London stocks showed a gain of 0.4 percent as trading ended for the week, while Frankfurt was slightly stronger and Paris was slightly softer. The...

www.ibtimes.com
