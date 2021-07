There are more important things than Clemson/Alabama football exacerbating their already outsized recruiting advantage over everyone else. Those are essentially pro teams already and generate professional incomes for everyone involved. The point of the NCAA isn't to make sure every single school in America has a level playing field. We don't have a competitively balanced system to begin with.. but I guess people could keep living that fairy tale as long as we made sure student-athletes had to take all their income under the table?