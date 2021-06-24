Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rick Carlisle

In which Rick Carlisle gives a master class on being classy

By LeadingEdge Joined:
sportswar.com
 19 days ago

Read what Rick said. It's an exemplar of being classy and saying nothing negative. I'm sure Rick is unhappy with some things in Dallas, but he handled it like a gentleman and a pro.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Master Class#Dallas#A Gentleman
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Carlisle
Related
NBA1075thefan.com

A MONSTER Day on The Dan Dakich Show with Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle

You know how it goes on The Dan Dakich Show. We had another monster on Friday. And it sure didn’t disappoint. Just as J. Michael from the IndyStar reported that Lloyd Pierce will be joining the Indiana Pacers as Rick Carlisle’s top assistant, and Butler Bulldog great Ronald Nored will also be on the staff next season, we had to cover it all with Big Rick.
NBAYardbarker

Pacers Officially Introduce Rick Carlisle As Head Coach

The Indiana Pacers officially introduced new head coach Rick Carlisle to the media on Wednesday afternoon over zoom. Carlisle is in his third stop as a coach in Indiana as he originally was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07 (and assistant coach from 1997-2000) and he's spent the last 13 seasons in Dallas as the head coach of the Mavericks.
NBA1075thefan.com

Metta Sandiford-Artest aka Ron Artest Looks Back at How Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Impacted His Career

You may recognize the name Metta Sandiford-Artest. That’s because that is now the full name of former Indiana Pacers forward and NBA defensive stalwart Ron Artest. Artest was one of the most polarizing figures in the league. Bad boy, mind game player, enforcer, or whatever you want to call him, Artest’s job on any given night was first and foremost to get under his opponent’s skin.
NBARealGM

Rick Carlisle Says Pacers Are 'My Kind Of Team'

Rick Carlisle expressed his excitement over working with the Indiana Pacers roster during his introductory press conference on Wednesday. "This is my kind of team. As I look at the roster and as I've talked to all these guys, I have an even greater feeling that it's a group of guys I will have a blast working with," said the 61-year-old. "I like the way they're talking. We're going to find a way to play better defense and we've got to get back to the playoffs."
NBAchatsports.com

Indiana Pacers: 5 former Rick Carlisle players who can bolster the bench

Wesley Matthews - Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. Following the eventful hiring of Rick Carlisle, the Indiana Pacers managed to cross out a pivotal entry on their summer checklist. Clearly on the win-now train, the front office still has a lot of work to do, especially with improving the roster.
NBAchatsports.com

On Portland/Dallas and Rick Carlisle’s Press Conference

Good morning and happy Thursday Pacers fans. We are officially 4 weeks from the 2021 NBA draft (July 29th), entering the last few games of the Eastern Conference Finals, and eagerly awaiting Chris Paul’s first shot at an NBA title. Rick Carlisle’s introductory press conference was held early afternoon yesterday...
NBAchatsports.com

Rick Carlisle gets to work at Fieldhouse for Pacers

Pacers head coach, Rick Carlisle spent much of last week making the media rounds in Indy before enjoying the Fourth of July weekend. Carlisle’s introductory (re-introductory?) press conference was done via Zoom from his vacation home on the South Carolina coast. Almost seemed fitting since the deal to coach the Pacers was struck over the phone. He still had to actually finalize his reported 4-year deal by signing in person this week. I guess they don’t have DocuSign.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Pacers hiring Lloyd Pierce as Rick Carlisle's lead assistant

Eric Nehm: FINAL: Bucks 123, Hawks 112 – Lopez 33pts/7reb – Middleton 26pts/13reb/8ast – Holiday 25pts/6reb/13ast – Portis 22pts/8reb/3ast The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from the NBA Finals. Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday. 5 hours ago – via Twitter eric_nehm. Dallas an option for Mike Conley?. John...
NBAYardbarker

New Head Coach Rick Carlisle Is Excited To Be Back In Indiana

The Indiana Pacers held a zoom media press conference with new head coach Rick Carlisle and President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard on Wednesday afternoon. Carlisle, who has previously coached the Pacers as an assistant coach and as a head coach, is excited to be back in Indiana. The quote...
NBAwatchstadium.com

Why the Pacers Will Have Success With Rick Carlisle

Rick Carlisle is returning to coach the Pacers after spending the last 13 seasons with the Mavericks. Pat Garrity and Shams Charania discuss why he should have success with the players Indiana has under contract.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks react to Jamahl Mosley becoming Magic head coach

The Dallas Mavericks officially lost one of the best assistant coaches in the NBA on July 11 as Jamahl Mosley agreed to become the head coach of the Orlando Magic. It will be Mosley’s first NBA head coaching gig. He was with the Mavs since 2014 as he worked his way up to lead assistant.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Boban Marjanovic is getting a different kind of workout in Serbia

Dallas Mavericks Boban Marjanovic Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks turned to their secret weapon in the playoffs. With the series tied at two games apiece and the LA Clippers playing small, they inserted Boban Marjanovic into the starting five. The 7’4 big man gave the Mavs a rim protector and paint presence against the Clippers. Dallas pushed the series to seven games, but they were ultimately eliminated.
NBAWIBC.com

He’s Back: Pacers Formally Introduce Rick Carlisle as Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS — When Rick Carlisle learned that the Indiana Pacers were highly interested in hiring him, and he informed the team he was highly interested as well, it didn’t take long for the two to reach a deal. That’s what Pacers President Kevin Pritchard said in a press conference Wednesday...
NBAWISH-TV

Pacers Introduce HC Rick Carlisle

On Wednesday Rick Carlisle officially started his latest Pacers tenure with a zoom call. Sign of the times for the former head coach in Indiana who *thought* he had seen it all. On this episode, listen to Carlisle's 4:00+ minute opening statement plus Charlie breaks down the entirety of the near one hour long Pacers press conference (Carlisle + Pritchard). Carlisle's take on his new roster, old pals Larry Bird & Donnie Walsh, the lingering effects of the Malice at the Palace + much more all on this special pod. Rick. Is. Back.
NBAIndy Cornrows

On Portland/Dallas and Rick Carlisle’s Press Conference

Good morning and happy Thursday Pacers fans. We are officially 4 weeks from the 2021 NBA draft (July 29th), entering the last few games of the Eastern Conference Finals, and eagerly awaiting Chris Paul’s first shot at an NBA title. Rick Carlisle’s introductory press conference was held early afternoon yesterday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy