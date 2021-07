Since a shootout is basically a coin flip. I am sure I am not the first person to suggest this. Here's the idea: teams would alternate taking corner kicks or alternate attacks on the goal with three offenders and three defenders. Each play could either last a given period of time, like a minute, or last until the ball is cleared out of the penalty box. This would be very exciting and have less of a luck element than penalties. This is a bit like how college football decides tie games (alternating possessions starting at the 25-yard line), which I find to be very exciting and a great way to decide the game (better than the NFL's scheme).