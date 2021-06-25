Authorities seek man in fatal shooting of woman

A 29-year-old Brunswick woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon by a man she was arguing with outside in the 1500 block of Mansfield Street, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Police identified the shooting victim as Shannon Riley.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Mansfield Street at the intersection of Stonewall Street.

Riley was transported via ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where she died, police said.

“We do know that a struggle ensued, resulting in her sustaining gunshot wounds,” Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and Brunswick police are searching for the man who shot Riley.

Authorities are releasing no further details at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 912-554-3645 or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.