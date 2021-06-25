Texas A&M baseball team adds LSU assistant Nolan Cain to staff; Ty Coleman transfers

New Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle continued filling out his coaching staff Friday with the hiring of former LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain. Cain, who spent the last eight years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will serve as recruiting coordinator for the Aggies, a position he held for Paul Maineri at LSU. In his five seasons in the role, he recruited four top-five classes, including the No. 2 class in 2020 according to Baseball America.