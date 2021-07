The Las Vegas Aces are hosting the Minnesota Lynx at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, July 9, at 22:30 ET in a high caliber Western battle between two of the three best teams currently in the conference. The Las Vegas Aces saw a four-game winning streak getting snapped but are 9-2 in their previous 11 matches and are second both in the West and in the whole WNBA. The Minnesota Lynx are currently on a roll, having won their last five matches and are third in the conference.