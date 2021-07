BOALSBURG — Two hole-in-ones have been struck so far in 2021 at The Mountain View Country Club in Boalsburg. Chris Leitzell recorded his first-ever ace on May 15. Playing with Brian Mehalick, Josh Leitzell and Steve Kirby, he accomplished the feat on Hole No. 16. About a month later, on June 18, course superintendent Dave Williams holed the 150-yard sixth using a 7-iron. He was playing with Marion Williams, Colleen Deeter and Edmund Deeter.