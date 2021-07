This summer has been a disappointing one for Philadelphia 76ers basketball following the team’s second-round exit to the Atlanta Hawks. At least with the on-court product, though, the expectation is that Daryl Morey has his first full offseason with the club, and he will retool the roster and have it back better than ever for the 2021-22 season. However, with this latest bit of news, it’s impossible to imagine the collective Sixers basketball viewing experience being better next season.