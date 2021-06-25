A selection of new TOP comedies on Vuuzle.TV: watch online, free and 24/7

Back in 1966, when shows were still watched in Black and White, an out of the box themed show, “ The Dating Game” had started to air. Owing to the popularity of the show during those days, it was revived three additional times, running last from 1996 until 1999. Now after almost 22 years, the show is back with some novice twists in 2021 and is titled “The celebrity Dating Game”. The show has 3 episodes and had premiered on June 14, 2021, on ABC. So if you haven’t watched it by now, we recommend you, check it out for free.