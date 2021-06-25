‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Spin on the Old West

I absolutely LOVE when someone comes out with a unique take on the vampire. The archetype has been around for literally 100’s of years in literature and was literally the subject of one of the first films to gain popularity, so to be able to provide a fresh take is something special. Blood Red Sky doesn’t reinvent the mythos, but it’s definitely a unique and intriguing situation. What if instead of being Wesley Snipes playing a Sky Marshall in Passenger 57, he was playing Blade? It would suck to be those terrorists, I can tell you that much. Nadja has a mysterious disease and is traveling from Germany to New York with her son to see a doctor that can help her. Unfortunately the plane is hijacked and Nadja is shot dead trying to protect her son….and then she wakes up. That mysterious disease? Vampirism.