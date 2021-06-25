Cancel
Agriculture

Agriculture IoT Market worth $18.1 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agriculture IoT Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Hardware, Application (Precision Farming, Precision Forestry, Precision Livestock, Precision Aquaculture, Smart Greenhouse), Farm Size, Production Stage, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agriculture IoT Market is estimated to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2021 to USD 18.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021–2026. The growth of the agriculture IoT market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) by farmers and growers, growing focus on livestock monitoring and disease detection, high demand for fresh produce, population growth, loss of arable land, surging adoption of aquaculture monitoring and feed optimization devices in developing countries, and strong government support for precision farming practices.

