Getting into hot water

By Tony Pappas
Block Island Times
 16 days ago

The Solar Initiative is expanding its subsidy program to include heat-pump powered hot water heaters. The total subsidy of two-thirds of the cost, up to a maximum of $6,000, remains in force for year-round occupied homes, but now hot water heaters can be included in the installation costs. Hot water...

www.blockislandtimes.com
