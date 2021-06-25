Getting into hot water

I literally live in the desert and am very aware of this. My land is extremely arid and the few plants I have, beyond native vegetation, are all drought resistant and on a slow drip system. Water is precious so I am very cognizant of my usage; not flushing toilets each use, turning water off while showering, washing dishes, brushing teeth, etc. The only time my water bill goes over $50 is for the few months I use a swamp cooler. A few days ago my husband and I decided to drive through Winterhaven after getting gas in town. We drove through Winterhaven during the daytime and it was beautiful--non-native greenery and huge trees all over, and almost every house had lush green lawns, (they are no longer required). Sprinkler systems gushed water, some into the street, not on the grass. How much water does it take to keep the lawns green in summer? Huge amounts! Guess who will most likely receive a water rate increase? Fair?