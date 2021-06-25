Seniors inching back toward normalcy

Message from Nicholson & Co. Ltd. We are delighted to have been commissioned to reconstruct the organ of Leeds Town Hall. In what will be one of the most significant concert organ projects of recent times, the instrument will retain the façade and about half the pipework of the present organ, but will otherwise be entirely new. The aim of the work is to create a modern and versatile concert organ for the city of Leeds, with an inspiring musical character that reflects the organ’s majestic appearance. The organ will have 103 speaking stops, with six manual divisions (three of which will be enclosed) playable from a four-manual console. The specification, drawn up in consultation with the city organist Darius Battiwalla, can be viewed at www.nicholsonorgans.co.uk/pf/lth.