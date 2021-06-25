Cancel
Seniors inching back toward normalcy

By Stephen Hester
Block Island Times
 16 days ago

The Senior Advisory Committee met Tuesday, June 15 for its monthly meeting, discussing everything from the Senior Rides program, to the shortage of caregivers on the island, to the beginnings of a return to normalcy. The Senior Rides program provides transportation services for island seniors free of charge. The service...

