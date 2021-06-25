Lincoln University to make history as nine cadets graduate from law enforcement academy
Lincoln University will make history this evening, as their first class from the Lincoln University Law Enforcement Training Academy will graduate. Nine cadets have completed the over 650 hours of coursework needed to become law enforcement officers in the state of Missouri. They began their studies in January. All nine officers had to pass a final Peace Officer Standards and Training Program exam, and all nine did.