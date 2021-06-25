Finding the Best Forex Broker For You

The British pound fell during a large portion of the week, but as you can see, we have bounced from the 1.37 handle. That being said, the candlestick for the week was a hammer, but preceded by an inverted hammer, suggesting that the market is still trying to figure out what to do going forward. If we break down below the 1.37 handle, then it is likely that we could go looking towards the 1.35 handle. On the other hand, if we can take out the 1.40 level, then it is likely that we could go looking towards 1.42 handle. From a longer-term standpoint, the 1.42 level is a very crucial as resistance, so it is going to be very interesting to see how this plays out.