Luka Garza Can’t Go At NBA Draft Combine Due to Injury

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
Q98.5
Q98.5
 16 days ago
The week started off with such promise for Iowa stars Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp. Both players got an invite to the 60 player NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Both players are far from sure bets as far as NBA Draft picks go. That is why proving yourself at the NBA combine is so important. For Garza, the big question is will he be athletic enough to play at the next level. Unfortunately for Iowa's all time leading scorer, he won't get the chance to prove himself any more this week.

Q98.5

Q98.5

ABOUT

Q98.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q985.fm/
