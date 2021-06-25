Luka Garza Can’t Go At NBA Draft Combine Due to Injury

Matt Sullivan’s new book, Can’t Knock the Hustle, makes for a very engaging read on the Brooklyn Nets, its stars, and the modern NBA. When the Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019, they immediately became one of the best and most interesting teams in the NBA. However, the Nets would have to wait at least a year for the two to play together because of the Achilles tear Durant had sustained earlier that year, which made their first season as Nets a strange prelude to the real thing. It is that interim period that Matt Sullivan captures in his new book, Can’t Knock the Hustle. By immersing himself into the world of Brooklyn basketball, he has emerged with a work that has much to say about the team’s enigmatic superstars as well as the state of the modern NBA.