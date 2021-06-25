Forbes names Town & Country Federal Credit Union one of Maine’s best in-state credit unions

SCARBOROUGH — Forbes, in partnership with the research firm, Statista, has released its annual list of ‘Best Credit Unions’ by state, and Town & Country Federal Credit Union was one of only three credit unions statewide to make the list and the only one headquartered south of Augusta to receive the prestigious designation. This marks the second consecutive year that Town & Country has made the list and is the first credit union in Maine to make the list three out of the four years that Forbes has compiled the list.