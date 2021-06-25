Cancel
Novolex Produces Compostable Plastic Beverage Cups on New US Production Line

By Kate Bertrand Connolly
plasticstoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHartsville, SC–based Novolex has launched a new US production line to manufacture industrially compostable beverage cups. Designed for cold drinks, the transparent cups are manufactured in Chattanooga, TN, using polylactic acid (PLA), a plant-based polymer. The new production line includes state-of-the-art thermoforming and extrusion equipment. The cups will be available...

