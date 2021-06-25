Novolex Produces Compostable Plastic Beverage Cups on New US Production Line

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. My mom used to fling banana peels out of the car window shouting, “They’re biodegradable!” (don’t do this) and then she’d go home and cover enchiladas with plastic shower caps that have probably dissolved into microplastics that fish gobble up. You know that’s what happens, right? THEN WE EAT THE FISH AND THE LITTLE PLASTICS. In my most skeptical moments—especially after watching this John Oliver segment about how corporations don’t give more than a PR hoot about their plastic waste—I’m like, it’s too late. We ruined everything. But that’s a terrible way to think. We (people + corporations) can all use less plastic, period. It’s easier than ever.