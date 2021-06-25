Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Increased cap on net metering, other environmental measures approved

By Amanda Gokee N.H. Bulletin
Keene Sentinel
 16 days ago

An array of environmental legislation made its way through the House and Senate Thursday, including a measure to increase the cap on net metering that lawmakers have been trying to pass for years. Other environmental efforts, such as a ban on jet skis in one Seacoast area and a buffer...

www.sentinelsource.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Jeb Bradley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Renewable Energy#Energy Resources#Energy Storage#House#Senate#Sb 91#Democrat#Hb 2#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
Related
Charleston, WVAndover Townsman

APCo rate increase approved

CHARLESTON — Residential Appalachian Power customers will see a more than 6 percent increase on their monthly power bills due to a modification conditionally approved by West Virginia’s public service commission. The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has conditionally approved a Modified Rate Base Cost tracker and surcharge for...
Providence, RIecori.org

House Passes Community Net Metering Bill to Push Renewable Energy Expansion

PROVIDENCE — A renewable energy bill passed by the House of Representatives would expand opportunities for community power sharing and provide greater access to residents with limited green electricity options. The bill (H5327 Substitute A) would make 30 megawatts of electricity available, on top of 30 megawatts already allocated through...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio lawmakers have double standard in energy policymaking; renewables on losing end

When the moment calls for embracing the energy future, the Republican majorities at the Statehouse are determined to resist. They prefer the energy present, even the past. Consider the latest example, Senate Bill 52, passed late last month about an hour after midnight. The legislation hurls obstacles in the way of utility-scale solar and wind projects. It does so by giving new authority to county commissioners, or county executives and councils, permitting them to squash such clean energy development at the start of the approval process.
PoliticsClearfield Progress

Dutrieuille elected First Vice President of Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission recently announced that PUC Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille has been elected First Vice President for the Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners. After spending the past year as the organization’s Second Vice President, Chairman Dutrieuille remains part of MACRUC’s strong and diverse leadership...
LawKeene Sentinel

Sentinel Editorial: Suppression suppressed; NH Supreme Court says no to a law meant to dissuade college voters

Four years ago, we said of Senate Bill 3, the 2017 effort to suppress the vote of college students, among others, that it was “ill-conceived, both in intent and process, and would serve only to intimidate and disenfranchise those unsure of their voting status. Basically, the law does nothing to tighten the state’s same-day registration process that [Gov. Chris] Sununu claims is problematic. It allows voters without proof of residency to cast ballots, just as they now can. But it does threaten them with being tracked down by the police and facing a $5,000 civil fine if elections officials think they didn’t comply with the residency requirements. Given that many of the students from out of state who attend college here — the core targets of the bill — are probably unsure of their voting rights and the state’s procedures, the prospect of a police visit and $5,000 fine could easily dissuade many from even bothering to exercise this basic civil right.”
Congress & Courtseastcountytoday.net

Jones’s “Porch Pirates” Measure Approved by Assembly Public Safety Committee

A measure by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee), to deter and punish “Porch Pirates,” was approved by the Assembly Public Safety Committee. Jones’s Senate Bill 358 would allow judges to impose up to a year in jail on persons who steal packages from another person’s home, business, or along the delivery route. Specifically, SB 358 will equate packages and mail delivered by private carriers with those delivered by the United States Postal Service.
Seaside Heights, NJUS News and World Report

Murphy Signs Clean Energy Bills for Electric Cars and Solar

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's governor signed a package of bills Friday aimed at moving the state closer to its goal of generating 100% of its power from clean sources by 2050. The measures make it easier to develop some solar energy projects, and to locate and build...
U.S. PoliticsKeene Sentinel

Unusual attendance and voting data from an unusual legislative session

2021 was an unusual legislative year, from the House of Representatives’ drive-in voting day to the Senate’s Zoom-a-thons. This weirdness is reflected in attendance and voting data, which show several all-time highs and lows for the Legislature. House full, partisan. In 2021, representatives were allowed to participate in committee meetings...
Washington, NHKeene Sentinel

Budget delivers for NH

Every two years, lawmakers at the Statehouse and the governor come together, roll up our sleeves, and work to deliver a budget for the people of New Hampshire. To be successful, every budget requires compromise, balance, and most importantly every successful budget gets signed, assuring the people of New Hampshire that Washington-style gridlock is never acceptable here in our state.
Walpole, NHKeene Sentinel

Walpole planning board considering Dunkin' run on solar

WALPOLE — The town’s planning board is considering a proposal to build a Dunkin’ franchise and 6-acre solar array, though some residents have voiced concerns about vehicular safety and traffic. At a February planning board meeting, Jim Clifford, director of real estate for NGP Management, based in North Reading, Mass.,...
Energy Industryenergynews.us

States not waiting around for Congress to clean up their grids

POLICY: States have been making aggressive moves toward decarbonizing their electricity sectors this year rather than waiting for action at the federal level. (E&E News) ALSO: Utility trade group Edison Electric Institute is lobbying for a federal clean energy standard that would include nuclear and hydro and provide partial credits for natural gas. (Morning Consult)
Nelson, NHKeene Sentinel

Money for budget, town library on warrant in Nelson

NELSON — After a several-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson is scheduled to hold local elections Tuesday and town meeting on Saturday, July 17. Operating budget: $973,541, up $66,541, or about 7.3 percent, from the $907,000 budget voters passed in 2020. Other warrant articles: Aside from the budget,...
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

PRH approves ballot measure expanding tax district

Tax revenue will go toward PRH maintenance and operations. The Pullman Regional Hospital Taxing District Expansion ballot measure was approved, PRH announced Thursday. The measure, which will be voted on Nov. 2, creates a levy on property in the Pullman School District. The estimated 1,670 voters living in the district...
Energy IndustryVacaville Reporter

DOE seeks public input on clean-energy technologies

U.S. Department of Energy officials on Thursday announced that they are seeking public input about ideas surrounding clean-energy technologies as the nation transitions to a midcentury greenhouse gas-free economy. In a press release, the officials noted the ideas of an “energyshed” and energyshed management systems are new but wants the...
Nashville, TNVanderbilt University News

Vanderbilt wins Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for energy and renewable resources progress

Vanderbilt University’s Green Invest Program partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority and Nashville Electric Service has been recognized with a 2021 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced July 8. The annual honors are considered the most prestigious environmental and conservation awards in Tennessee and...
Congress & CourtsKeene Sentinel

Why voting rights legislation should have passed

News media gave a distorted picture of the historic importance of the fair-elections legislation offered by Democrats in the U.S. Congress. To be fair, it’s not easy to describe this mammoth bill with its many aspects. Most stories focused primarily on the impact on registering and voting. These are, indeed,...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Clean hydrogen can fuel industrial decarbonization and environmental justice

Among the myriad clean energy proposals in President Biden ’s American Jobs Plan was one that received little attention, but which could have enormous implications for both reaching net-zero emissions and for environmental justice: a proposal for hydrogen demonstration projects as part of building “next-generation industries in distressed communities.”. Hype...

Comments / 0

Community Policy