The UK’s economy continues to recover from the shock of coronavirus, but growth slowed in May despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, figures show.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said GDP grew by 0.8 per cent in May following a 2.3-per-cent rise the month before, disappointing analysts who had predicted an increase of 1.5 per cent.May's economic growth was largely driven by the services sector, which reported growth of 0.9 per cent after restrictions were eased for hospitality, leisure and arts companies on 17 May.Customers’ return to restaurants and holiday destinations led the accommodation and food services sector in...