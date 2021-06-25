Cancel
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers send bill moving state primary, other election law measures to governor’s desk

By Amanda Gokee N.H. Bulletin
Keene Sentinel
 16 days ago

Both the New Hampshire House and Senate met Thursday to vote on legislation that went through committees of conference last week. House Bill 98, which moves the state primary from September to August, and Senate Bill 31, which addresses absentee ballots, are now headed to the governor’s desk. House Bill...

