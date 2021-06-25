Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Poland’s Grupa Azoty Exits Polyacetal Business

By Stephen Moore
plasticstoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 9, the management board of Grupa Azoty S.A. decided to discontinue its POM (polyacetal) business. The decision was prompted by the conclusion that the POM business would not be economically viable in the foreseeable future. The decision to exit the POM business will have no impact on any...

www.plasticstoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grupa Azoty S A#Pom#Celanese Corp#Engineered Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Poland
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Neenah, Inc. Taking Further Actions to Accelerate Annual Revenue Growth, Profitability & Value Creation

Neenah, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials focused on filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials and imaging & packaging, today announced a number of operational changes consistent with the Company’s commitment to accelerating growth, strengthening margins, and creating value for customers and shareholders. Actions include:. Investing $13 million...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
Economysanantoniopost.com

China Duty Free Group forecasts profits surge in H1

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd. (CDFG), a state-owned enterprise operating duty-free business, expects its profits to surge in the first half of the year, the company said in a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Net profit attributable to equity shareholders is estimated...
Businessinsideevs.com

Volkswagen Expects To Exit The ICE Car Business In Europe By 2035

With the rapid progress in battery-electric cars, it seems that it's just a matter of time until we will see the end of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. Some established manufacturers intend to go 100% electric within 10 years, others might need more time. Most recently, Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen board...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “
Agriculturecoleofduty.com

Agricultural Miticide Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Meerut Agro Chemical Industries Ltd, Wynca Group, Gowan Company

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Agricultural Miticide Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Agricultural Miticide Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Agricultural Miticide processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “. BZLFY has...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.20 EPS Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.27. Centerra Gold reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Application Gateway Market 2026 The leading Industry Players : Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Orange (France), F5 Networks (US), Palo Alto Networks (US) etc.

﻿Introduction: Global Application Gateway Market, 2020-28 The report on global Application Gateway market contains clear plan of the announced data as pie diagrams, follows, line follows and various updates which isolates the genuine data into sensibly clear longings to give lively improvement of the nuances to the customer without eating up a monster store of their time. Fundamental nations that contribute an enormous industry share in the global Application Gateway market are Sweden, Switzerland, Korea, Turkey, Mexico, France, Italy, Philippines, Columbia, United States, Thailand, Canada, UAE, China, Poland, Taiwan, Netherlands, Indonesia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, South Africa, India, Nigeria, South UK, Malaysia, Australia, Egypt, Spain, Belgium, Chile, and Rest of the World.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Dutch Airline KLM Apologises After Workers Cheer When a Plane Full of Passenger Departs for Morocco

The Dutch airline KLM has apologised after a group of ground workers at its hub at Amsterdam Schipol Airport apparently celebrated the departure of a passenger plane to Casablanca because Morrocan passengers were leaving the Netherlands. KLM said it was “shocked” by the video that first appeared on social media and has since caused outrage in Morocco.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's Ola says Temasek, Warburg Pincus investing $500 mln in company

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing firm Ola, backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, said on Friday private equity firms Temasek and Warburg Pincus are investing $500 million in the startup ahead of its planned initial public offering. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Industryplasticstoday.com

Portugal’s Repsol Invests €657 Million in New PP, PE Plants

Portugal’s petrochemicals giant Repsol has announced that it will invest €657 million ($777 million) to build two new plants for the production of 100% recyclable polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) at the Sines Industrial Complex. The largest industrial investment in Portugal in the last decade, the plants are scheduled to be operational by 2025.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Technologyaithority.com

DigitalBridge Announces Formation Of Leading Wireless Towers Platform In Asia, EdgePoint Infrastructure

Formed in Partnership with Leading Towers Executive, Suresh Sidhu. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. announced the formation of EdgePoint Infrastructure a leading wireless towers platform focused on the high growth markets of Southeast Asia. To date, EdgePoint has secured over 10,000 sites across Indonesia and Malaysia and is evaluating additional growth opportunities in markets across the Asia-Pacific region.
Economyplasticstoday.com

International Symposium on Plastics Calls for Papers

The Institute for Plastics Processing (IKV) has launched a call for papers for the second annual International Symposium on Plastics Technology, scheduled for March 14 and 15, 2022, at RWTH Aachen University in Germany. The event precedes the International Colloquium on Plastics Technology, which is being held for the 31st time, also in Aachen. The deadline to submit abstracts is Sept. 30, 2021.
StocksBenzinga

A Look Into America Movil's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of America Movil (NYSE:AMX) increased by 4.27%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt America Movil has. America Movil's Debt. According to the America Movil's most recent balance sheet as reported on April 30, 2020,...
Economy94.1 Duke FM

GM says China sales rise by 5.2% in second quarter

(Reuters) – General Motors Co said on Friday second-quarter deliveries with its joint ventures in China rose by 5.2% to more than 750,000 vehicles, helped by higher demand for its large and luxurious sport-utility vehicles and multi-purpose cars. The U.S. automaker said sales of its Cadillac XT6 three-row large luxury...

Comments / 0

Community Policy