A bill that aims to expand and improve child care access in Maine now heads to the desk of Gov. Janet Mills after approval by state lawmakers in Augusta last week. Mills has a 10-day window, until July 13, to sign or veto the bill or let it become law without her signature. In the meantime, the statewide Right from the Start Coalition of nearly 50 organizations welcomed the bill's passage. The coalition, formed in 2016, is made up of groups from around the state working to ensure that all Maine children have equal opportunity for healthy development.