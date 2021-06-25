Ask A Gear Guru: What Are the Best Triathlon Swim Goggles?

A hand exerciser may not seem like the sexiest or most interesting piece of equipment to have in your arsenal. In fact, you may not even be sure how to use it or why you would want to use one. But like every other part of our bodies, our hands and digits need to be exercised. And we are not talking about the kind of physical activity that comes from spending hours on your laptop, texting or playing with your Xbox. We are talking about using a small gadget that is meant to challenge and strengthen your hands. Yes, you may already workout and run on a treadmill, ride a bike or lift weights, but those things don’t specifically address your hands or fingers. There are hand exercisers and grip strengtheners that can target train your hands to improve your grip and help make grasping weights, rock climbing and even giving a good firm handshake easier than ever before.