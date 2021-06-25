Ask A Gear Guru: What Are the Best Triathlon Swim Goggles?
Not all gear is created equal. Not all swim gear is created (or useful for) triathlon. The best pair of swim goggles for a collegiate pool swimmer is absolutely not the best pair of swim goggles for an age-group triathlete. Our sport often requires some very specific stuff—and this doesn’t just apply to the upper echelons of fancypants tri-bikes where we “need” a $15,000 superbike to complete a long-course event. We’re not talking about “specificity” for the sake of justifying a huge marketing team and Another Thing To Own. Triathletes have unique needs, and sometimes you shouldn’t just make do with a piece of gear made for one thing, but used for another. Especially when it won’t cost you more than a few minutes of research and a little bit of smart shopping.www.triathlete.com