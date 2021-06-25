Cancel
Christian festival brought 'Mad Max' mayhem to small market town

By Jack Evans, Daniel Smith
kentlive.news
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravellers who brought chaos to a market town in England's smallest county have finally begun to leave the site following four days of "Mad Max-style" mayhem. Around 1,500 gypsies descended on Rutland Showground in Oakham for a mass Pentecostal Christian event last weekend. Residents and local businesses made hundreds of...

www.kentlive.news
