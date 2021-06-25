Christian festival brought 'Mad Max' mayhem to small market town

Looking to travel again but seeking to avoid big city crowds? Look no further than these 15 under-the-radar West Coast towns. They may be off the beaten path, but their small-town appeal and unique qualities make them musts on your travel bucket list. For one thing, these small towns might have pint-size populations relative to travel destinations like Los Angeles or Seattle, but they feature a thriving tourist economy, making them tailor-made for vacationers. With great dining experiences and unique shopping, art, culture, and outdoor activities, these communities offer something for everyone, whether your idea of R&R is to kick back and be pampered or to hop on a mountain bike and explore. And many of these small towns boast spectacular views that you won’t see anywhere else in the United States. So no matter if you’re dreaming of driving up and down the West Coast or just visiting a few spots in Washington, Oregon, or California, take some time to swing by these charming towns.