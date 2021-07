Takeaway pints and al fresco dining are at the centre of Boris Johnson’s plan to level up the country, the Prime Minister will reveal in a speech next week. Mr Johnson is set to launch a new strategy to regenerate high streets under the umbrella of levelling up, which was touted in the 2019 general election as a drive to fix regional inequalities in the UK and which Downing Street said was the “central purpose of (Mr Johnson’s) premiership”.