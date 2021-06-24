Cancel
NFL

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, June 24

batonrougenews.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL New Orleans Saints. Mike Hoss is named the Saints new play-by-play voice. 'This is the thrill of a lifetime'. Mike Hoss named play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL. Khai Harley, New Orleans Saints VP of...

www.batonrougenews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New Orleans Saints Vp#Wwl Radio Legendary
NFL
Football
Sports
NFLfox8live.com

Report: Saints sign Ramczyk to record-breaking extension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk is now the highest paid right tackle in NFL history. According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, Ramczyk signed a new five-year, $96 million dollar extension on Wednesday. The deal comes with $60 million in guaranteed money. Ramczyk came to the Saints...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills training camp roster preview: Wide receivers

Just a few short years ago, the Buffalo Bills had one of the league’s worst receiving groups. Of the Bills’ top wide receivers in 2018, which was quarterback Josh Allen’s rookie year, only one—Zay Jones—even played a down in the NFL this past year. He caught 14 passes for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.
NFLYardbarker

The Many Saints of New Orleans: The Offensive Line

The New Orleans Saints invest highly in its offensive line, and dividends are in the wins and losses. The case of Ryan Ramczyk's 5-year, $96M contract extension, first-round selections on guards Andrus Peat (2015) and Cesar Ruiz, and second-rounder center Erik McCoy, with one of the best left tackles in all of football, Terron Armstead, points to the quality players the Saints have on the o-line.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Saints who could make their first Pro Bowl in 2021

The New Orleans Saints are no stranger to sending players to the Pro Bowl, especially with now-retired quarterback Drew Brees getting an invite almost every year. The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will be an interesting one, as there was no formal Pro Bowl game last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year we will get to once again see our favorite stars match up against each other in an AFC vs NFC battle.
NBAchatsports.com

Monday Morning Media Roundup: June 28th, 2021

No counting chickens before your egg hatches, or whatever. I know. I KNOW. The Bucks are sitting pretty right now, eh? After dropping game one of the Eastern Conference Finals through a combination of *shrug* and “wow, look at Trae Young, he’s so fun to watch”, Milwaukee has come storming back to retain a 2-1 series lead over Atlanta. Game two was an utter beatdown from start to finish, and game three saw the Bucks grind their way into striking distance into the fourth quarter. Then Khris Middleton happened.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Morning Buzz: June 30

Welcome to the Morning Buzz for your Wednesday hump day! MLB obviously takes most of the news, but the NBA and NHL are still newsworthy as we move towards champions in both sports. Let’s take a look back at last night and a look forward to today’s action. Giannoooooooooo!. It...
NFL247Sports

Cam Newton is the NFL's active leader in rushing touchdowns

As of July 10, 2021, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is the NFL’s active leader in career rushing touchdowns. Newton has 70 rushing scores in his career, eight more than Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram. Although Newton is the current active leader, he may not be so for...
NFLBoone News-Republican

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The 2020 season was one to forget for the Dallas Cowboys, and that includes stud RB Ezekiel Elliott , who failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards and 180 fantasy points (in non-PPR leagues) for only the second time in his five pro seasons. Below, we look at Elliott's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should target him.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jordan Howard: On roster bubble

Howard is not assured of a spot with the Eagles, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Howard signed in April as the ostensible third back behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott before Philadelphia added Kerryon Johnson off the waiver wire and Kenneth Gainwell via the draft. The latter two are younger and have looked significantly better on the football field over the past couple of seasons. Nevertheless, Johnson has had issues staying healthy and Gainwell has yet to prove himself at the pro level, so this is a battle that will play out in training camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Questions Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel must answer at training camp

The Tennessee Titans have a few kinks to work out during training camp. Much is expected of the Tennessee Titans in 2021, but make no mistakes about it. Having a great roster doesn’t free this team from the stress of determining what happens if a crisis arrives. You see, as long as a salary cap and free agency exists, every NFL team will need something from a roster standpoint that they don’t have. That is minus a few outliers here and there, the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers for instance.
NFLYardbarker

NFL Analyst Compares Washington LB Jamin Davis To Former All-Pro

If there was one weakness for the defense of the Washington Football Team in 2020, it was their linebackers. A unit led by Jon Bostic and Cole Holcomb lacked speed and struggled in coverage. During the 2021 NFL Draft, Washington had two places to go when they were on the clock at No. 19 -- linebacker or offensive line. Ron Rivera and company decided to keep improving the defense.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on getting vaccinated

Chicago Bears head Coach Matt Nagy drove into the Halas Hall parking lot on Wednesday and left his mask in the car. According to the NFL rules, vaccinated coaches and players do not need to put on the mask - Nagy was a recently fully vaccinated coach, with best online casino for us players.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: NFL insiders rank Fletcher Cox as the league’s fifth best interior defensive lineman

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ranking the NFL’s top 10 interior defensive linemen for 2021: Execs, coaches, players make their picks - ESPN+. 5) Fletcher Cox. Last year’s ranking: 3. Cox has made six Pro Bowls in nine seasons, and is one of the defining defensive tackles of the last decade, a blur of speed and power inside or on the edge. In 2020, Cox was still productive, with 6.5 sacks and a 74.1 Pro Football Focus rating. But his nine QB hits was his lowest total since 2014. “A little bit on the descent, but you know where he is at all times,” said an NFC scout. “He’s still tops on the scouting report when you prepare for Philly’s defense. There was a time not too long ago when he was No. 2 [among interior D-linemen] and you wouldn’t look back.” Added an NFC exec: “He’s still a problem to me. He was on a bad defense.”
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Nine 49ers players who could climb the depth chart in training camp

712 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers begin training camp practices on July 31st and are looking to make another Super Bowl run. Like all training camps, there will be intriguing position battles, but many fans love to see the players who come out nowhere to make the roster on a championship team. This year's Niners team has many players on the current roster who have the ability to either be deep at the bottom of the depth chart or climb their way up. Let's take a look at some of those names.

