Saints Morning Break for Thursday, June 24

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ranking the NFL’s top 10 interior defensive linemen for 2021: Execs, coaches, players make their picks - ESPN+. 5) Fletcher Cox. Last year’s ranking: 3. Cox has made six Pro Bowls in nine seasons, and is one of the defining defensive tackles of the last decade, a blur of speed and power inside or on the edge. In 2020, Cox was still productive, with 6.5 sacks and a 74.1 Pro Football Focus rating. But his nine QB hits was his lowest total since 2014. “A little bit on the descent, but you know where he is at all times,” said an NFC scout. “He’s still tops on the scouting report when you prepare for Philly’s defense. There was a time not too long ago when he was No. 2 [among interior D-linemen] and you wouldn’t look back.” Added an NFC exec: “He’s still a problem to me. He was on a bad defense.”