I wish you could have been with us a couple of weeks ago in New Point, Salt Creek Township, talking with George Metz Jr., Don Schilling and Dan Doles. We met in the Masonic Lodge. Loads of history in that building. Of the six lodges that were in Decatur County at one time in addition to the Greensburg Lodge, only three are still going: Westport, New Point and Greensburg. New Point has about 35 members.