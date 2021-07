The end of Lamborghini Aventador’s production run is nigh, but the Italian manufacturer’s flagship supercar wants to go out with a bang. Meet the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, the final version of the V12-powered raging bull that has been around for over a decade. Think of it as a greatest-hits collection of some of the finest features of all the different Aventadors we have seen over the years. And as one would expect, the last hurrah of the unadulterated supercar is the most powerful variant created to date.