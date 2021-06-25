Cancel
BAYLI and ILoveMakonnen Join Forces for a Runway Soundtrack on “Sick!”

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough New York fashion week reserves itself for one exclusive week in September, the latest track from Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter BAYLI featuring ILoveMakonnen is made for those ready to feel like high fashion all year round. The two came together after meeting at a show in NYC and then reconnecting through their DMs. “Sick!” features slick production with the collaborators’ unperturbed deliveries and cool attitudes complementing each other.

