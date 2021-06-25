BAYLI and ILoveMakonnen Join Forces for a Runway Soundtrack on “Sick!”
Although New York fashion week reserves itself for one exclusive week in September, the latest track from Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter BAYLI featuring ILoveMakonnen is made for those ready to feel like high fashion all year round. The two came together after meeting at a show in NYC and then reconnecting through their DMs. “Sick!” features slick production with the collaborators’ unperturbed deliveries and cool attitudes complementing each other.floodmagazine.com