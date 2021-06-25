Justice’s Gaspard Augé on Resurrecting the Golden Age of Maximalist Pop on “Escapades”
The last time I saw Gaspard Augé, he was behind the turntables in the basement of a hundred-year-old factory-turned-venue on the Brooklyn-Queens border, packed wall-to-wall with the coolest people in New York City who’d all been invited out to Frank Ocean’s soon-to-be-notorious retro club-culture tribute party PrEP+. He was spinning a peak-hour set alongside Xavier de Rosnay, his partner in the era-defining electronic duo Justice, and it was everything you’d want a Justice gig to be: dark, loud, sexy, and delicately balanced on the brink of chaos without quite tipping over. It was, he and I agree, the last good party before the world shut down.floodmagazine.com