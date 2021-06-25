Leah Blevins’ New Single “Beautiful Disaster” Is About the Irony of This Life

Andy Grammer has released his new single, “Lease on Life,” and he surprised some fans by debuting it for them in person — on their doorsteps. In an Instagram video, Andy explains that the fans thought they were getting a special preview of the song via Zoom, but they didn’t know that he was streaming from inside a van and had actually driven to their homes. You can watch as he tells them to come outside, and they start freaking out when they see Andy there in the flesh with his guitar, ready to play the song for them live.