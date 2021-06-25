Cancel
Leah Blevins’ New Single “Beautiful Disaster” Is About the Irony of This Life

By Kim March
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple weeks back, Leah Blevins unleashed the first single from her debut record First Time Feeling, due out in August via Thirty Tigers. Tapping into the vein of Appalachian country recently revived by labels like Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound and New West Records, the album was produced by NWR signees Paul Cauthen and Beau Bedford of The Texas Gentleman, with their southern charm heard across the record’s track list.

