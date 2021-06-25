Cancel
Golf

Aimee Neff Takes Over as New UNC Women’s Golf Head Coach

By Avery Trendel
chapelboro.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending the last three seasons at the helm of the Florida Atlantic program, Aimee Neff was named the new head coach of the UNC women’s golf team on Friday. A former associate head coach for the Tar Heels, Neff becomes the head coach after taking over for the retired Jan Mann — who had led the team since 2009.

