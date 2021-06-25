Aimee Neff Takes Over as New UNC Women’s Golf Head Coach

“I could not be more excited to lead the KU women’s golf program and bring my family to Lawrence,” Kuhle said. “I first would like to thank the search committee and specifically Travis Goff and Nicole Corcoran for providing me this once in a lifetime opportunity. The vision that Travis and Nicole have for this program along with their passion for KU women’s golf is inspiring and motivating. From day one, I was impressed with the energy and excitement of the people in athletics, their camaraderie, and plans to make this program great. The new golf facility and course, world class athletic facilities, residential living, campus life, and support and resources provided to student- athletes is top notch and I am confident this program will be a championship contender. I look forward to working with Jamie Bermel who has had great success here with the men’s team and cannot wait to help the players achieve success on and off the golf course.”