“Dragon Man” may be our new closest relative

The 'Dragon Man' could be a representative from a line of ancient hominins that is more closely related to humans than Neanderthals, the Guardian reports. A skull belonging to a 140,000-year-old hominin was first discovered in 1933, but hidden away until 2018, the New York Times adds. New analyses appearing in the journal The Innovation suggest that the 'Dragon Man' – named for its discovery near the Dragon River – had a large cranium about the size of modern humans' as well as larger eye sockets, a wider mouth, and larger teeth, and indicate it is more closely related to modern humans than Neanderthals. Based on this, the researchers led by Qiang Ji, a professor of paleontology of Hebei GEO University, suggest that the Dragon Man is a new species of ancient hominin, Homo longi.