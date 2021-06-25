What Endures To Light Up The Lightning

Kucherov scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1. Adding to his Stanley Cup Playoff lead in points, Kucherov scored his sixth goal of the postseason after his shot bounced off Ben Chiarot twice in front of Carey Price and found its way to the back of the Habs net. The 28-year-old then added to the teams lead in the third period from the slot for his seventh goal, then added an assist on Steven Stamkos' power-play goal late to close the door. The Bolts superstar winger has been outstanding this postseason, making his case for the Conn Smythe Trophy should the Bolts win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons, with seven goals and 23 assists in 19 playoffs games.