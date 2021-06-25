San Antonio Spurs: 2021-22 will make or break Luka Samanic

The San Antonio Spurs are facing one of their most consequential free agency periods in recent history. The Spurs have remarkable salary cap space and intriguing, if not truly elite, young talent. They have a lottery draft pick. They have a stable and competent front office and coaching staff. They also have some limitations. San Antonio as a city will never be able to attract players on its own merits the way New York, LA, or San Francisco do. Despite some great young players who have outperformed expectations, San Antonio still lacks elite talent, and the talent they do have is concentrated at the guard positions. And our financial limitations are greater than some franchises; the luxury cap is a bigger concern for San Antonio than it is for Golden State. With that in mind, I have three big picture goals for the Spurs this office season: