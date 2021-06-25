Blue Star Contemporary Announces New International Video Competition for San Antonio Artists

San Antonio’s Blue Star Contemporary (BSC) has put out an open call for an international competition with a $6,000 award for a San Antonio artist working with video. The project, titled Projection/Projektion , is a collaboration with long-running German artist association Darmstädter Sezession (das), which has recognized young contemporary artists with monetary awards annually since 1975 . For 2021, Darmstädter Sezession will limit its entries to video and will award a €5,000 prize (approx. $5,965) to an international artist, in addition to Blue Star’s $6,000 prize.