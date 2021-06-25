Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Blue Star Contemporary Announces New International Video Competition for San Antonio Artists

By Glasstire - Glasstire
ourcommunitynow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio’s Blue Star Contemporary (BSC) has put out an open call for an international competition with a $6,000 award for a San Antonio artist working with video. The project, titled Projection/Projektion , is a collaboration with long-running German artist association Darmstädter Sezession (das), which has recognized young contemporary artists with monetary awards annually since 1975 . For 2021, Darmstädter Sezession will limit its entries to video and will award a €5,000 prize (approx. $5,965) to an international artist, in addition to Blue Star’s $6,000 prize.

ourcommunitynow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Artists#Bsc#Projection Projektion#German#Blue Star#The San Antonio Missions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
UFCFox News

Conor McGregor undergoes 3 hours of surgery, shares update on status

Conor McGregor underwent successful surgery on his leg on Sunday and shared an update on his status a day after suffering the gruesome injury at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. McGregor and his agent Audie A. Attar, of Paradigm Sports, released statements on Twitter. "Just out of the surgery room...

Comments / 0

Community Policy