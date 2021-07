More than a dozen outposts of regional and national chains added San Antonio to their list of locations within the last year. The Alamo City is no longer left out of the discussion on cult classics, like Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken or Jolibee. The city is also the first American extension for Vietnamese and South American companies like Lustea and Cervecería Chapultepec. Shoppers will also soon be able to try on Fabletics active wear and Warby Parker glasses, rather than browsing online, once the brands open brick-and-mortar stores at The Shops at La Cantera.