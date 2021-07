Matthew McConaughey encouraged Texas voters to feel "alright, alright, alright" this July 4 as he delivered a message about patriotism, unity, and... puberty?. In a video released late Sunday, McConaughey, who is reportedly considering a run for Texas governor, said that the United States is still in its infancy when compared to other countries that have been around since before 1776. "Happy birthday, America!" began the actor-turned-potential-governor. "Let's admit that this last year's trip around the sun was also another head-scratcher. Let's also remember that we are babies. As a country, we are basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries' timelines."