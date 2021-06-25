Cancel
A GB News anchor is taking a break -- just two weeks after the channel's debut

By By Moira Ritter, CNN Business
kezi.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn anchor for GB News, a newly-launched TV channel in Britain that has been compared to Fox News in the US, said he is taking a break after just two weeks on the job. At the end of his regular program Thursday, Andrew Neil, who also serves as chairman of the network, shared that he would "be back before the summer is out, and popping up when you least expect it." Colin Brazier, another presenter for the channel, will be taking over Neil's place during his break.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Neil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#News Anchor#News Channels#Gb News#Cnn Business#Fox News#The British Fox News#The Evening Standard#Nivea#The National Trust
