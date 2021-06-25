Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

European regulators push 8 drugs toward approval, including controversial anemia pill

By Jacob Bell
biopharmadive.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe committee that recommends whether drugs should be approved in Europe is putting its support behind eight new medicines, including an anemia pill that has attracted much attention and scrutiny in the U.S. The pill, known as roxadustat, was developed by California-based FibroGen. For years, FibroGen said its drug was...

www.biopharmadive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generic Drugs#European#Fibrogen#Ema#The European Commission#Evaluate Pharma#Drugmaker Ucb#Bimekizumab#Swiss#Novartis#Bristol Myers Squibb#Biomarin Pharmaceutical#Morphosys#Biogen#Byooviz#Biosimilar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Biogen Faces FDA Probe of Alzheimer’s Drug Approval; Stock Falls

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said she is seeking a federal investigation of the approval of the. Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm, a highly unusual step that will increase scrutiny of a heavily criticized clearance. In a letter posted on Twitter,. Janet Woodcock. , the agency’s acting...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
SlashGear

COVID-19 booster shot controversy as CDC/FDA snipe Pfizer suggestions

The US FDA and CDC have made an unexpected announcement on COVID-19 vaccine boosters, downplaying hints that a third shot might be necessary to protect against coronavirus variants. Just how long the current COVID-19 vaccinations can actually be expected to remain effective has been a contentious point over the past twelve months, amid the accelerated push to begin immunizations during the global pandemic.
Medical & Biotechbiopharmadive.com

Bluebird resumes marketing gene therapy in Europe

Bluebird bio, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drug company, on Friday said it will resume selling one of its gene therapies in Europe after voluntarily halting marketing in February over safety concerns. Known as Zynteglo, the therapy was conditionally approved in Europe about two years ago as a treatment for certain people...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Independent

Covid -19: Pfizer and BioNTech seek approval for a vaccine booster

Within weeks, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech plan to ask US and European regulators to approve a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine, after observing the erosion of the jab's efficacy six months after inoculation amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.While some scientists have questioned the need for booster shots, Pfizer's chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said the reported dip in the vaccine's effectiveness in Israel should be debated. Israel’s health ministry said vaccine effectiveness in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64 per cent in June."The Pfizer vaccine is highly active against the Delta...
Healthpharmatimes.com

MHRA approves over-the-counter contraceptive pill

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved a reclassification of HRA Pharma’s contraceptive pill, making it available to buy in the UK without a prescription. Following the reclassification authorisation, the progestogen only pill – containing 75 micrograms desogestrel – will be available for women in the...
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

FDA Updates Indication for Controversial AD Drug

Aducanumab to be used in patients with mild disease. The FDA approved an updated label for intravenous aducanumab to clarify which patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) should receive the drug. The original accelerated approval granted in early June did not specify who was best suited to receive aducanumab and broadly...
Medical & Biotechkhn.org

Pfizer To Ask FDA To OK Third Shot; Also Developing Delta Booster

With data out of Israel showing a decrease in efficacy of its two-jab covid vaccine regimen, Pfizer says it plans in the next few weeks to request emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a third dose. The drugmaker is also developing an updated version of the vaccine to target the delta variant.
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

FDA full vaccine approval to bring confidence and controversy

CINCINNATI — As the FDA considers granting full approval to some of the COVID-19 vaccines, insiders are looking ahead to how it will affect confidence and controversy. “It could give people more confidence that there’s more information evaluated, more time and experience with the vaccine,” said Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Dr. Robert Frenck.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

European regulator approves ramp-up of production for ingredients used in J&J vaccine in Europe

The European Medicines Agency said Friday it has approved a ramp-up of production at a facility operated by Janssen Biologics V.V., which makes ingredients for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its parent Johnson & Johnson . The approval covers a new building, new equipment and other changes to improve process that will allow the company increase capacity and frequency. The site will support the continued supply of the one-shot vaccine in the European Union. J&J shares were up 0.7% Friday and have gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%.
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Approval of new Alzheimer's drug brings hope

In her job as director of social services and Legacy Lane coordinator at Cobblestone’s Health Campus in Terre Haute, Amber Scott comes face to face with the debilitating effects of dementia — including Alzheimer’s disease. “At Cobblestone, the Legacy Lane staff work hard to ensure that our friends remain as...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Jazz's leukemia drug gets approved by the FDA

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc gained 3.5% in premarket trading on Thursday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it had approved the company's acute lymphocytic leukemia treatment Rylaze. The therapy is an orphan drug, meaning it affects less than 200,000 people in the U.S. The drug is expected to be available later this month; a spokesperson for the company said that's when the price will be made public. Jazz's stock is up 7.6% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 14.4%.
Industrynny360.com

States push to regulate pharmacy drug brokers

Under pressure to rein in skyrocketing prescription drug costs, states are targeting companies that serve as conduits for drug manufacturers, health insurers and pharmacies. More than 100 separate bills regulating those companies, known as pharmacy benefit managers, have been introduced in 42 states this year, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy, which crafts model legislation on the topic. The flood of bills comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling late last year backed Arkansas’ right to enforce rules on the companies. At least 12 of the states have adopted new oversight laws. But it’s not yet clear how much money consumers will save immediately, if at all.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Telecoms execs call for overhaul of European regulation

BARCELONA, June 28 (Reuters) - Top telecoms executives called for a total overhaul of Europe's regulatory framework on Monday, using the platform of the Mobile World Congress to amplify their demands for unified oversight across the 27-nation bloc. "The European regulatory framework is totally outdated," Telefonica (TEF.MC) CEO Jose-Maria Alvarez-Pallete...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Economyfinextra.com

DeFi and Regulation: the European Approach

In an earlier blog about the newest trends in 2021 in the blockchain world I mentioned the spectacular growth in decentralised finance or DeFi. Decentralized finance, an unbundling of traditional finance, is challenging the centralized financial system by disempowering middlemen and facilitate peer-to-peer transactions and let users retain control over their money. Being almost completely unregulated, DeFi promises a dynamic, disintermediating revolution in finance, steadily taking over the traditional financial world. In this blog I will touch some of the high-level implications of DeFi for existing financial regulations, as well as the challenges regulators are confronted with. I will especially focus on Europe’s approach MICA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy