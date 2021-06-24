CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

An Internal Code Repo Used By New York State's IT Office Was Exposed Online

slashdot.org
 2021-06-24

Internal networks being considered an effective defense mechanism is a bad habit. Historically, it's used to justify lazy administration where people use 'password' as the password and are similarly lax because "hey, the network is protected,...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

FDNY firefighters suspended after protesting vaccine mandate at New York state senator’s office, officials say

Six New York firefighters were suspended for four weeks without pay Friday following an incident between on-duty firefighters and an elected official’s staff, according to a statement from a New York City Fire Department (NYFD) spokesperson. The firefighters drove a fire engine to New York state Senator Zellnor Myrie’s office...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

New York State’s Paid Family Leave Expands To Include Siblings

Siblings will now be covered under New York state’s Paid Family Leave Act. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation on Monday that expands the state’s Family Leave. Under the current law, employees cannot take leave to care for a sibling with a serious health condition. Taking care of your family...
POLITICS
theknightnews.com

New York State Must Recognize Eid: A CUNY Student’s Vision

Queens resident Tanbir Chowdhury (20) is leading student activism in his efforts to have Eid recognized as official New York state holidays. The two Eid days (Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha) are the most important religious holidays for Muslims across the world. Non-Muslims might have heard of the month of Ramadan during which Muslims partake in a religious fast. Eid al-Fitr is the holiday that marks the end of the month-long fasting during Ramadan. Eid al-Adha is the latter of the two holidays in the Islamic calendar celebrated about two months after Eid al-Fitr. Although the United States Census doesn’t include questions about religious affiliations, Pew Research Center estimates that there were about 3.45 million Muslims living in the United States (U.S.) in 2017, and that Muslims made up about 1.1% of the total U.S. population. Furthermore, Muslim New Yorkers constitute approximately 3 percent of the City’s population, or 270,000, according to the Museum of the City of New York website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newsday

State commission takes key step toward authorizing online sports betting in New York

ALBANY — The state Gaming Commission on Monday took a key step that is expected to pave the way for online gambling on New Yorkers’ smartphones in time for the Super Bowl. The commission approved licenses for FanDuel; DraftKings; Bally’s Interactive; Rush Street Interactive; Caesars Sports Book; BetMGM; Wynn Interactive; Resorts World; and PointsBet to operate online sports betting in the lucrative New York market.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York to impose higher fines for chronic code violations

New York will impose higher fines for property owners who repeatedly violate building codes and have left them unaddressed under a new law approved this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure is meant to address properties that have fallen into violation and owners have not addressed the problems following...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insurance Journal

New Jersey AG’s Office Can’t Use County’s Insurance to Cover Tort Judgment

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office can’t rely on a county’s insurance to cover judgment against a public entity facing tort claims, New Jersey’s Appellate Division has ruled. This comes after an Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office (OCPO) detective was driving a county vehicle and rear-ended a van carrying passengers in...
LAW
nysportsday.com

New York Names Online Sports Betting Platforms

The New York State Gaming Commission on Nov. 8 awarded nine temporary mobile sports betting licenses. These mobile licenses signal a massive market change that will recapture millions of dollars in lost gaming revenue in New York. It will also eliminate the need for bettors to cross New Jersey’s border to place mobile sports bets.
HOBBIES
NBC San Diego

Only 28% of New York Office Workers Are Back in the Office

Only 28% of Manhattan office workers are back at their desks and fewer than half will be back by January, according to a new survey. Employers expect that 49% of office workers will return on an average weekday by January, according to a survey of 188 big employers in Manhattan by the Partnership for New York City.
REAL ESTATE
slashdot.org

Contract Lawyers Face a Growing Invasion of Surveillance Programs that Monitor their Work

.. why it's so hard to get good employees. Well, to be fair, there's not that many good employees to start with, and the ones that are good-to-great are in high demand, won't tolerate this invasive bull excrement, and in general, are such a pleasure to have that if their present employers have even a lick of sense, they will generally do whatever they need to do to retain them.
LAW
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

AT&T, Verizon, and Other Phone Companies Are Getting Rid of This

From conveniently connecting us to people across the world to serving as a portable GPS device, our phones are easily one of our most vital resources. And while we all use our devices for similar purposes, many of us stick by a particular phone carrier, like Verizon or AT&T, whether for the faster internet speeds or more reliable customer service. But no matter what service you use, millions of people in the U.S. are about to be affected by a major change, as most providers are planning to get rid of one service. Read on to find out what you may be losing soon.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine card: Store it on your phone for easier access. Here's how

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate slated to go into effect next year, more and more companies will require you to show proof of vaccination to enter buildings. But some businesses are already requiring people to show they've been fully vaccinated: For instance, Google, Facebook and Netflix are requiring their employees to get the shot. Also, with the new mandate, employers with 100 or more people will require their workers to get fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate temporarily halted: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses is still temporarily blocked, with lawsuits from at least 24 states. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. This is part of President Joe Biden's new employer vaccination mandate issued in September, and will cover 84 million workers. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy