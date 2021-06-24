An Internal Code Repo Used By New York State's IT Office Was Exposed Online

Queens resident Tanbir Chowdhury (20) is leading student activism in his efforts to have Eid recognized as official New York state holidays. The two Eid days (Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha) are the most important religious holidays for Muslims across the world. Non-Muslims might have heard of the month of Ramadan during which Muslims partake in a religious fast. Eid al-Fitr is the holiday that marks the end of the month-long fasting during Ramadan. Eid al-Adha is the latter of the two holidays in the Islamic calendar celebrated about two months after Eid al-Fitr. Although the United States Census doesn’t include questions about religious affiliations, Pew Research Center estimates that there were about 3.45 million Muslims living in the United States (U.S.) in 2017, and that Muslims made up about 1.1% of the total U.S. population. Furthermore, Muslim New Yorkers constitute approximately 3 percent of the City’s population, or 270,000, according to the Museum of the City of New York website.

