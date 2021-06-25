Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lions Tour 2021 fixtures in South Africa: When does it start, match dates, times and latest squad news

By Telegraph Sport
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British & Irish Lions Tour in South Africa begins on July 3, although there will be a pre-Tour match against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26 before the team departs. The tour - which was under threat because of Covid-19 but will go ahead as planned - has been shortened from 10 games to eight, with the Lions playing Super Rugby sides the Lions, Sharks, Bulls and Stormers before the Test series.

www.telegraph.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#Lions Tour 2021#Super Rugby#The Emirates Lions#The Cell C Sharks#Vodacom Bulls#The Dhl Stormers#Springboks#Channel 4#Sky Sports#Frenchman#British#Irish Lions#Harlequins#La Rochelle#Boks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

From joy to despair for George: Prince, 7, is consoled by William and Kate as his jubilant cheers make way for disappointment after England's loss

Prince George reflected the mood across the nation as his exuberant joy made way for despair as England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Joining his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William in a VIP box, seven-year-old George cheered in jubilation as England took the early lead but ended the night looking devastated after the team lost on penalties - with the Duchess of Cambridge unable to watch the scenes unfold.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
SportsThe Independent

South Africa cleared to continue preparations for Lions tour

South Africa have been cleared to continue their preparations for the British and Irish Lions tour on Monday after three positive coronavirus tests were returned on Sunday. The entire Springboks squad was placed in isolation as a precautionary measure after the positive tests, leading to the cancellation of Sunday’s training session, but were given the green light to resume training on Monday afternoon following feedback from the medical advisory group overseeing the series.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Is British Lions vs Sigma Lions on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch South Africa tour match

The British and Irish Lions begin their tour of South Africa today against the Sigma Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.Their warm-up match against Japan at Murrayfield took a toll, with injuries including captain Alun Wyn Jones who dislocated his shoulder and was ruled out of the series.Ireland’s Conor Murray was handed the captaincy in his place, while today’s leading Lion is Stuart Hogg.“It’s good to have arrived in Johannesburg and get the tour under way… I’ve been encouraged by the way the boys have trained this week,” Gatland said.“I feel it’s gone up a level… and we’re starting...
WorldThe Guardian

Conor Murray and his Lions face test of resolve in unique South Africa tour

History is littered with rugby tours that ended up eroding the resolve of all involved. England’s trip to the southern hemisphere in 1998 was swiftly dubbed the “Tour of Hell’ after the understrength team’s 76-0 defeat by Australia and in Wales they still recall the famously grim 1988 tour of New Zealand when the All Blacks rattled up 50-plus points in both Tests.
RugbyPosted by
The Independent

Chaos and uncertainty reign as Lions land in South Africa

This British and Irish Lions tour has seldom appeared to be on totally stable footing but as Warren Gatland and his squad land in South Africa they could scarcely have endured a more disruptive weekend. It began with dreams fulfilled as the Lions played on Scottish soil for a first time but quickly became a nightmare, a leader lost, cases in the opposition camp and a surging coronavirus third wave in the province for which the Lions’ flight on Sunday evening departed.Gauteng, the densely-populated province of Johannesburg and Pretoria in which five Lions tour games are scheduled, has been described...
Worldrugbyworld.com

British & Irish Lions live stream: How to watch the South Africa tour

British & Irish Lions live stream: How to watch the South Africa tour. The British & Irish Lions 2021 play eight matches on their tour of South Africa, including three Tests. Keep track of the latest tour goings-on with our Lions 2021 latest news page and below is all the broadcast information you need to watch the action wherever you are in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy