Lions Tour 2021 fixtures in South Africa: When does it start, match dates, times and latest squad news
The British & Irish Lions Tour in South Africa begins on July 3, although there will be a pre-Tour match against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26 before the team departs. The tour - which was under threat because of Covid-19 but will go ahead as planned - has been shortened from 10 games to eight, with the Lions playing Super Rugby sides the Lions, Sharks, Bulls and Stormers before the Test series.www.telegraph.co.uk